DVD Review: Jack Whitehall shines in Decline And Fall

Comedy capers from a bygone age have won a new legion of fans with BBC1’s big-name adaptation of Evelyn Waugh’s sharp and witty novel Decline and Fall, writes Tony Spittles.

The series starring comedian Jack Whitehall, stage and screen giant David Suchet and Hollywood actress Eva Longoria ended its three-part TV run on Friday, but is now making its DVD debut on the Acorn Media International label.

Penned nearly 90 years ago, Waugh’s outrageous satire caused a sensation when it was first published as would-be priest Paul Pennyfeather (Whitehall in top form) is expelled from Oxford University after he has a prank played on him by a bunch of drunken toffs whose boozy behaviour sees him crossing the college courtyard without his trousers.

Leaving the “city of dreaming spires,” Pennyfeather heads west to take up a teaching post at a sub-standard boarding school in rural Wales run by pompous headmaster Dr Fagan (Suchet) who is as good at fawning over rich parents as he is bad at school discipline.

Into this heady mix comes wealthy widow the Honourable Margot Beste-Chetwynde (Longoria of Desperate Housewives fame), the rich mother of one of the boys, who loses no time in seducing the naïve teacher with hilarious results.

The all-star cast also includes Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager) as peg-legged teacher Mr Grimes, Stephen Graham (This Is England), Vincent Franklin (Happy Valley) and Jason Watkins (Taboo) who complete the register for this must-see DVD with extra features, which is now out to buy on the Acorn Media International label, price £19.99.