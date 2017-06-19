Drama to entertain and mess with your head

Do you fancy an unusual night of theatre which wil entertain, intrigue and mess with your head?

Chapel Players are presenting Mind Games at the Queens Social Club, Sheffield, on June 28 and 29 and at The Playhouse, Chapel en le Frith, on June 30 and July 1.

Written by Neil LaBute, the production consists of four duologues taken from the collection Lovely Head and Other Plays.

In the Beginning focuses on generational conflict reaching breaking point between a long-suffering middle-class father and his wannabe-revolutionary student daughter, who relies on daddy’s hard earned money to pay for her continued participation in demos and protests around the country. Can he finally draw the line?

When a divorcing couple come back together to reflect on ‘nine years of pretty much Hell’; and try to divide up their assets, in The Great War, what do each of them really want as they go into their final battle, and what socially unacceptable truth awaits admission?

A married older woman faces a terrible choice in Over the River and Through the Woods when a teenage girl in her family comes to her with a claim she was abused as achild by the older woman’s husband. Can she be trusted to do what is ‘right’?

When an attractive single girl offers an engaged man at a bar a no-strings attached one-night stand that will be their little secret, in A Guy Walks into a Bar, it seems too good to be true - and maybe it is! Are things as they seem or is he walking into a trap?

Performances start at 7.30pm. Tickets £8, contact www.midlandplayers or 07928 276 383. Tickets for the performances at Chapel en le Frith Playhouse are also on sale from Halls Mica Hardware and by calling 01298 812260.