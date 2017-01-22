Drama group is back doing pantomime

Buxton Drama League is making a welcome return to the world of pantomime with 1001 Arabian Nights (and a Matinee!).

The group has built up a reputation for its hilarious and energetic pantos, staged at the Burbage Institute, Nursery Lane, Buxton.

There’s trouble brewing in old Baghdad! Unless the Princess Jasmina marries before her 21st birthday, the evil Vizier will take control of the city! Things look grim ... but hang on! A posse of would-be heroes are here to save the day! The lovesick Ali Barber (who pines for the Princess), his dim-witted brother Singbad the sailor and his fearsome mother, Dame Barber are ready to intervene and foil the villain’s fiendish plot. They are helped along the way by their pal ‘Bob’ (a lad with a secret), a pantomime camel named Humpy and a lady Genie who’s been stuck in a magic ruby for far too long!

Music, songs and laughter combine to produce entertainment for all the family!

Director Robbie Carnegie says: ‘It’s been great for the group to get back into panto again after a couple of years away. The script’s really funny and we’ve got a great cast which combines energetic young talent with experienced old stagers who’ll be familiar to our regular audience!

“The pantomime always provides a great lift to those involved in the dark days of winter and we know that this funny adventure will raise the spirits of audiences too!’

1001 Arabian Nights (and a Matinee!) is performed at the Burbage Institute on Friday, January 27, at 7.30pm, Saturday, January 28 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Friday, February 3 at 7.30pm and Saturday, February 4 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £8 (adults) and £5 (children) from Burbage News and Clowes the Chemist. On the Friday evening performances, two children’s tickets can be bought for the price of one.