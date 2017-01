Rock/pop covers band Doghouse are raising money for Action Medical, a charity which finds treatment for children who have unusual diseases such as leukaemia, juvenile Batten disease and Landau Kleffner syndrome.

Entry to the gig at The Loft, Matlock, on Saturday, January 28, at 8pm is free.

Fundraising activities will include a raffle backed by Derbyshire businesses, CW Sellors Jewellers Ltd, Robert Young Florist and Matlock Music shop.

For further details, visit www.facebook.com/theloftmatlock/