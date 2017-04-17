Doggy dancing champions show their skills at Derbyshire museum

Derbyshire duo Karen Sykes and Kath Hardman are champions in the world of canine training of Heelwork to Music – doggy dancing.

They will be displaying their skills at the Old House Museum, Bakewell, on April 22 with free performances at 12noon and 2pm.

Karen and Kath have perfected their training skills over a number of years, winning Crufts, European and World championships. They are also international judges and teachers.

Tickets are limited due to space and must be reserved in advance. Contact the museum on 01629 813642