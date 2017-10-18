Dan and Jess are together in Sheffield

Two of the UK’s most talked about emerging songwriters, Dan Whitehouse and Jess Morgan, are touring together this month.

And they will be at Sheffield’s Cafe #9 on October 26.

Jess Morgan

The gig will feature solo sets from both artists as well as collaboration.

Their musical partnership that started when the pair wrote and recorded material for Dan’s album, That’s Where I Belong in 2016.

Jess has also recently released her new album Edison Gloriette to widespread acclaim.

The live shows will be a chance to hear songs from both albums, along with favourites from both artists’ back catalogues.

Tickets for their Sheffield date are available at http://bit.ly/2xEmI5G