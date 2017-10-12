Craig David to headline Meadowhall Christmas Live

British R&B star Craig David is the top name on the the A-list line up for this year’s Meadowhall Christmas Live with Capital

X Factor winner Matt Terry, James Hype, Raye and 5 After Midnight are also on the bill.

One of the UK’s biggest artists Craig David, first rose to fame in 1999, and made a massive comeback last year, when his latest album Following My Intuition went to number one in the UK

Last year, more than 15,000 fans turned out for the sell-out charity concert with Louisa Johnson, James Arthur, Nathan Sykes and Anne-Marie wowing the crowds.

Richard Pinfold, centre marketing director, said: “We have an incredible line up for this year and I can’t wait to see all these great artists perform live.

“Tickets are selling at an incredible rate so we are urging people to buy theirs as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets are now on sale at www.meadowhall.co.uk/live and are priced at £3.50.

Proceeds from the concert will be shared between Meadowhall’s charity of the year, Bluebell Wood Hospice, and Capital’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

Concert-goers are also being asked to take note of key changes to the event this year with tickets and wristbands only available to individuals aged 10 and over.

The concert starts at 6pm and ends with a fireworks display at 8.30pm.

However, customers are also advised to arrive by 4pm at the latest, due to additional security checks.

Exit and re-entry to the concert will no longer be permitted but refreshment outlets will be provided within the concert area as well as toilet facilities.

As in previous years, children aged 10 -13 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 and above and there must be one supervising adult to every three children.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.meadowhall.co.uk/live or follow the event on Twitter as #MHXmasLive.