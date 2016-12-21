Cracker of a Christmas show for little treasures

It’s Christmas Eve and there’s a crisis.... Santa is organising his annual festive party but he’s come up against a big problem. A party isn’t a party without crackers, and someone has stolen all the jokes. What can he do to make sure everyone has a fun time at his knees-up?

Find out by joining Rudolph, Chris Cracker, the Cracker Packers and chief elf Elvis as they pull out the stops to get Christmas back on track.

Rudolph’s Christmas Cracker, running at Rose Theatre in Chesterfield until December 24, is the perfect treat for your little treasures - and it they’re as good as gold, they will get a present from Father Christmas at the end of the performance.

Rose Theatre is in the Eastwood Buildings on Rose Hill, Chesterfield.

Tickets cost £7. Call the box office on 01246 271 540 or go online to rosetheatrechesterfield.co.uk to book tickets and check out performance times.