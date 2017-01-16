Courage of Conscience exhibition in Chesterfield

For some people during the First World War, the idea of killing as a way to achieve peace was against their beliefs. Their consciences would not let them have anything to do with killing.

When conscription started in 1916, these men were deemed to be in the army and court martialled if they refused to fight. Some chose prison and hard labour rather than taking up arms. Some even died.

Some joined the Ambulance Corps, but others felt that this was also unacceptable, getting men ready to fight again.

They faced hatred and humiliation rather than kill. For some, this continued well after the war.

An exhibition about this has been prepared by the Chesterfield ProPeace Group, with funding from the Heritage Lottery. This exhibition is touring Derbyshire and is at Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire Church this month.

Come and see what Derbyshire people did to resist war.

The exhibition is displayed in the baptistry area of the church, between 9am and 4.15pm Mondays to Saturdays and before and after services on Sundays. All are welcome.