Couple open their garden to public for charity

Have your say

Richard and Sharon Smithson are opening their beautiful garden in Chesterfield to the public this Saturday, August 12, to raise money for projects in Nambia.

The couple have spent the past 15 years transforming their garden at 70 Hawksley Avenue, Newbold, from a concrete drive and garage into a semi tropical/woodland space.

Richard Smithson, left, with Chesterfield Mayor and mayoress, Cllr Steve Brunt and Jill Brunt at last year's open day in their garden.

Their garden will be open from 11am to 4pm,

Last year Richard and Sharon raised £350 for projects in Tsumeb, which is Chesterfield’s twin town, through opening their garden to the public.