Concerts celebrate Freemasons’ 300th anniversary

Two concerts are to be held to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Grand Lodge of Freemasons.

Alfreton Masonic Hall will host a performance by Shirland Brass Band and its training band on September 29. Tickets cost £5.

Internationally renowned organist Ryan Edwards will play at the hall on Saturday, September 30.

Both concerts are open to the public and start at 7pm. Light refreshments will be served at the interval.

For more information, contact Neil Stone on 07737411239 or email: neilstone4@ntlworld.com