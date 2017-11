An evening of traditional and contemporary folk music will raise money for a homelessness charity.

Judy Dunlop, Spoil the Dance, Pete Garratt, Ken Atkinson and Geoff Hepple will be providing the live entertainment at Hasland Village Hall on Friday, November 17, at 7.30pm.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Pathways.

Tickets £7 from concert sponsors Tallbird Records, Soresby Street, Chesterfield or Pathways, tel. 01246 498204 or visit www.pathwaysofchesterfield.co.uk