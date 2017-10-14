Cocktail bar comedy is just the tonic

A production of John Godber’s play Shakers will be performed in Barlborough.

Embers Theatre Company will stage the comedy at The Little School from October 19 to 21 at 7.30pm.

The story is set in a cocktail bar where four young waitresses reveal the lives of its staff and customers and offer an insight into their hopes, dreams and disappointments. John Godber’s sparkling writing builds on the success of his earlier Bouncers to create a richly absorbing yet tellingly revealing modern comedy.

Tickets £8. To book, call 07889 320933 or online at www.emberstheatre.com