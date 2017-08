Have your say

Belper based choirs Bel Canto and Ignite UK will be raising money for Sight Support Derbyshire which helps blind and visually impaired people.

They will perform at Queen’s Hall, Derby, on September 29.

Bel Canto is a male voice chorus and Ignite UK is a women’s four-part harmony acapella chorus.

Tickets £10, contact www.ticketsource.co.uk/sightsupportderbyshire Photo by Ashley Franklin