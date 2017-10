Calling all singers....how do you fancy singing your way to a cash prize?

The Sun Inn in Chesterfield, has launched a Thursday night karaoke competition.

There is £150 up for grabs for the winner, £100 for the runner-up and £50 for third place.

Contestants will be scored on performance, the winner entered straight into the final and up to two contestants being entered into a semi final.

The semi-final will be held on December 14 and the final on December 21.