Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir toasts 50th season

Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir brings its 50th season to a climax with a concert at the town’s Winding Wheel on Saturday, June 24.

Hear the choir singing songs by Fats Waller, Cole Porter and George Gershwin plus arrangements of well-known favourites by John Rutter and Bob Chilcott.

The choir’s musical director of 20 years, Steven Roberts, will conduct and compere for the evening.

Soloists will be soprano Rachel Abbott from the Royal Northern College of Music and tenor David Heathcote.

Piano accompaniment by Tim Kennedy.

The concert starts at 7pm. Tickets: adults £13, OAP and concessions £11. unemployed and children (16 and under) £6, family £34 (for two adults and up to three children).

Tickets can be obtained from choir members and Chesterfield Visitor lnformation Centre in Rykneld Square, tel. o1246 34577718 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Tickets are usually available on the door at the evening of the concert.