Chesterfield comedy club hosts Edinburgh Fringe preview

Lloyd Griffiths, support for Jack Whitehall on his arena tour this year, and Rachel Fairburn, City Life comedian of the year finalist, are bringing their gags to Chesterfield this week.

They headline an Edinburgh Festival preview at the town’s Winding Wheel on July 27.

Lloyd is the star of FIFA: Quest for the best and has also been on Taxi To Training, Soccer AM, Sweat The Small Stuff, Drunk History, The Football League Show, Radio 1’s Live Lounge Comedy Club and Fighting Talk.

Rachel’s comedy treads the line between kitchen sink confessional and a bleakness unmatched by her peers. She can move from amiable and engaging comedy to serial killers in the same sentence. Aside from gigging up and down the country, Rachel co-hosts and co-writes the popular serial killer themed podcast All Killa No Filla.

Tickets £13.50, £11.50 and £8.50 (student). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk