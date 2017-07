Visitors to the Pavilion Gardens will be able to enjoy free entertainment on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of Buxton Festival Fringe performers.

The annual Fringe Sunday celebration will feature a sumptuous mix of song, dance, magic and theatre.

This free outdoor showcase of Fringe performers will take place on and around the bandstand from 2pm until 4.30pm.

For more information, visit www.buxtonfringe.co.uk.