Barnsley Museums celebrates £1.8m of funding from Arts Council England

Barnsley Museums has received £1.8 of funding from Arts Council England and has secured its place as a National Portfolio Organisation for 2018 to 2022, it was announced today.

It is in recognition of the 'excellent work' that Barnsley Museums does and this status puts it on a national footing.

The funding will enable Barnsley Museums to deliver more cultural activities as well as working more closely with local communities; inspiring people to engage with the museums and their collections, say bosses.

The funding provided by the Arts Council aims to ensure that art and culture is available to all.

The focus of the work will be on the social impact of Barnsley Museums in their local community and how museums can change lives.

It promotes five major free entry museum attractions in the borough - Experience Barnsley, based inside the Town Hall; The Cooper Gallery, Elsecar Heritage Centre, Worsbrough Mill and Cannon Hall Museum.

Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust is a new charitable trust set up to raise funding and support the five venues. To find out more and make a donation visit www.bmht.org

As part of the project Barnsley Museums will be able to provide exciting and inclusive activities, programmes and exhibitions, share more of their outstanding collections, work more closely with local communities as well as using buildings, landscapes and spaces to tell the stories of Barnsley’s fascinating history.

Coun Miller, Cabinet Spokesperson for Place said: “We are delighted to have received such as significant amount of funding from Arts Council England and to become a National Portfolio Organisation for the first time.

"Although Barnsley Museums already offer a wide range of high quality exhibitions and events, the additional funding will create more opportunities for local people to participate in a whole range of activities from 2018.”

Elsecar Heritage Centre in Barnsley

Barnsley Town Hall home to Experience Barnsley - one of five major museum attractions in the borough.

Cannon Hall Museum in its spectacular grounds

