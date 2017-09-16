Bands drum up funds for Ashgate Hospice

Rock band Ovacast are staging their annual charity gig this month to celebrate the group’s 18th anniversary.

The gig will be held at Real Time Live, Chesterfield, on September 23, and will feature special guests Escape Plan.

Tickets £5 with proceeds going to Ashgate Hospice.

Ovacast have raised thousands of pounds for good causes over the years, including Ashgate Hospice, a breast cancer helpline and Bluebell Wood children’s hospice .

To book tickets, visit www.wegottickets.com.

Ovacast photo by Rock Shots.