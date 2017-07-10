Bakewell hosts first literary festival

Top authors are coming to Bakewell for the town’s first literary festival.

They will be at the town hall on Saturday, July 16 to talk about what inspires their work and to share their tips on making it in the world of publishing.

Leading figures in contemporary publishing include Stephen Booth, Joanna Cannon, Sarah Ward and Elizabeth Corr. Author talks, book signings, workshops, children’s treasure trail, storytelling, facepainting and publishing pitch sessions will take place from 10am.

Day tickets £10 and £5 (child), from Bakewell Bookshop or Bakewell Town Hall, tel. 01628 810152.