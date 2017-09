Enjoy the gags which earned Nina Gilligan the Hot Water Comedian of the Year award.

She’s sometimes outrageous, always hilarious and specialises in observational and storytelling comedy.

Nina will be performing at Number 28, Belper, on September 23.

Alex Hylton and Fran Jenking, who are Midlands’ stars in the making, will be the support acts.

Admission £8. Email: shipoffoolscomedy@yahoo.co.uk