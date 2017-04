The AVIT Blues Band are live at Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

The Doncaster-based band return to Clowne another night of live blues from the soul.

Always popular at the club, they are also now becoming a regular draw at blues festivals around the country.

The gig is at the Community Centre on Sunday, April 9 at 9pm and entry is £4.

For details about the club, visit www.clownebluesclub.co.uk