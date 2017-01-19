Wedding bells may ring at Chatsworth this weekend

The Chatsworth wedding team and award-winning chefs and bakers will be on hand this weekend (January 21-22) at the Chatsworth Wedding Fair.

With a glass of fizz on arrival, the free event offers its guests the chance to view the wedding services on offer at Chatsworth House, as well as discuss ideas with the experts.

From designer wedding gowns to stunning flowers and a selection of wedding partners who will be showcasing their services, including Wallflower Dance who are new this year, guests will be in awe of Chatsworth’s offering.

Kay Rotchford, wedding and event manager at Chatsworth, said: “The team are really looking forward to welcoming brides and grooms to this wonderful weekend, there is a great atmosphere with romance radiating from every stand. A must-do visit for all newly engaged couples, see you there!”

Set in 1,000 acres of stunning parkland in the heart of the Peak District in Derbyshire, and housing one of the most important private art and sculpture collections, Chatsworth is a venue that epitomises quality and elegance.

Doors are open this weekend between 10am-3pm on both days. The event is free to visit, however parking charges apply.

For further information visit: www.chatsworth.org.

Photo by Jo Broadhead