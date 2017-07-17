Terrorism talks to be held at Buxton International Festival

Psychology is as important as religion, politics and social issues when trying to defeat Britain’s home-grown terrorists, a professor from the University of Salford where Manchester bomber Salman Abedi briefly studied will say at Buxton International Festival.

Professor Rod Dubrow-Marshall will interview security expert Raffaello Pantucci about his book, We Love Death as You Love Life: Britain’s Suburban Terrorists, as part of the festival’s literary series.

The title comes from a video message by Siddique Khan, responsible for the 2005 London bombings, and the book by the Royal United Services Institute researcher explores every significant terror plot in the UK over the last 20 years.

Rod, who lives in Buxton, will also be introducing Dr Lois Kendall as part of the festival about her work on people born and raised in cults and sects.

Terrorist and cult members show marked similarities, he said, with politics, religion and race less important than the individual’s own psychological make-up, making it very difficult for the security services to identify potential killers.

“Taking your own life or the lives of others involves a psychotic break with reality, a perception of everybody else as being worthless, and a belief that their action is taking you to a promised land,” said Rod, Visiting Fellow with the Criminal Justice Hub at Salford.

Cults rarely attacked the public – but their members operate in the same way. “The group identity takes over every aspect of the individual’s identity. The group is a psychological problem, not just a social phenomenon.”

“If you are falling in love, which is what it is described as being like, you have to have a big gap for these ideas to fit into,” said Rod, who explores the idea in his Totalistic Identity Theory.

Lois Kendall in conversation with Rod Dubrow-Marshall: Life in a Cult, is taking place on Wednesday, July 19, 9am to 10am, at St John’s Church, Buxton. Tickets are £10.50.

Raffaello Pantucci in conversation with Rod Dubrow-Marshall – We Love Death as You Love Life: Britain’s Suburban Terrorists, is on Friday, July 21, 9am to 10am, at St John’s Church, Buxton. Tickets are £10.50.

To book, go to buxtonfestival.co.uk or ring 01298 72190.

Raffaello Pantucci is pictured.