Sutton Ramblers start the year with walk on fringes of White Peak

Sutton Rambling Club members will be heading out on New Year’s Day to celebrate the start of 2017 with a very picturesque 11-mile ramble on the northern fringes of the White Peak.

The walk wil start at Eyam, heading north to Sir William Hill and then descending into Bretton Clough, enjoying great views. There will be a mid-morning break at Stoke Ford and then walkers will follow the valley to Leadmill. There will be a pleasant easy walk alongside the River Derwent into Grindleford for lunch, at the famous café.

In the afternoon, walkers will head up onto Froggatt Edge, continuing on Baslow Edge and then descending into Baslow for a 4.30pm coach departure home.

The coach fare is £10. The Skills coach picks up at the Staff of Life pub in Sutton at 9.15am and at the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate (outside the Asda supermarket) at 9.30am. New members are always most welcome.

For further details, ring 01623 796396 or 07580 403471 or visit the Sutton in Ashfield Rambling Club website.