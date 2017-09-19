Strictly tour will return to the area

The Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour is back on the road next year for 30 supersized spectacular arena shows across the country, including waltzing into the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham for three shows on February 6-7.

The 2018 tour will see the welcome return to the Strictly family of reigning Strictly Champion Ore Oduba as this year’s host.

He will be joined on stage by the Strictly Judges Craig Revel Horwood (who directs the live show for the eighth year) and Bruno Tonioli, alongside many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the highly anticipated 15th Strictly Come Dancing BBC One TV series. Further casting announcements will be made over the coming months.

Ore Oduba said: “Winning Strictly was the most unforgettable experience and a dream come true. I’m so thrilled that I get to keep that dream alive and take part in the Strictly live tour once again, this time as host. This show and its fans will always hold a special place in my heart so I can’t wait to travel the UK again and meet the fantastic audiences that make Strictly the phenomenon we know and love.”

Craig Revel Horwood revealed: “I’m delighted to be back directing and judging the 2018 tour. I have lots of new surprises up my sleeve - next year is going to be bigger and better than ever before. With Ore as host and a new judging panel too, this tour will be just FAB-U-LOUS!”

Bruno Tonioli added: “I’m delighted to be returning to the Strictly Live shows next year. I’ve missed the huge audiences around the country and I can’t wait to be back on tour – it’s going to be fantastico!”

Tickets go on sale at 8am on Friday, September 22, priced at £50.40 and £72.80 (administration fee included). There is a maximum of eight tickets per person.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/strictly-come-dancing via 0843 373 3000, or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

Craig Revel Horwood photo credit: Ray Burmiston