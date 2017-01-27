Strictly tour dances into Nottingham

The Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour extravaganza celebratres ten fabulous years and is back on the road in January 2017 for 30 spectacular super-sized shows across the country.

It can be seen at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on January 31-February 1.

This year’s tour will star TV judges Len Goodman and Craig Revel Horwood, plus 2016 winner Ore Oduba and the hit performer of that series, former Shadow Chancellor turned dance sensation Ed Balls.

They will be joined on the judging panel by former Strictly professional dancer and winner of the 2006 series, Karen Hardy.

The tour will also feature a brand new host, Countryfile’s Anita Rani, who was a semi-finalist in the 2015 series and a contestant on this year’s live tour.

Craig Revel Horwood will direct the tour for the seventh year, creating all of the showbiz sparkle, breathtaking choreography and incredible live music that Strictly is famous for - audiences can experience everything that they love about the TV show live on stage.

Head Judge Len Goodman said: “The live tour always has such a great atmosphere and the 10th anniversary tour will definitely be one to remember, especially as this will come as I complete my final year on the TV series as Head Judge. Rest assured audiences, this tour will be a ten from Len!”

Craig Revel Horwood added: “I am very pleased to be back on tour with legendary Len and also welcoming Karen to the tour’s judging panel. This 10th year is going to be bigger and better than ever before. We’ll be pulling out all the stops to make sure that this anniversary tour is the best yet!”

For ticket availability, you can contact the box office on 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

Photo of Ore Oduba by Jay Brooks