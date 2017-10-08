See Geoff’s work at Deda in latest exhibition

Geoff Machin’s latest art exhibition is up and running at Deda in Derby city centre.

Geoff Machin was born and raised in Derbyshire. Following student years in London, studying at Chelsea School of Art, he lived in various parts of the UK before returning in 1973.

Over the years, Geoff has held solo shows in several municipal galleries, including Déda in 2010 and Birmingham’s internationally acclaimed Ikon Gallery, in addition to taking part in major national events such as John Moores Liverpool Exhibitions.

His beautifully crafted, inventive and intriguing abstract compositions always attract much interest and this second show at Déda will contain new work not previously exhibited.

His latest exhibition can be seen at the Chapel Street venue until October 28.

For more, see www.deda.uk.com