Northern Ballet’s family treat at Derby Theatre

Goldilocks and the Three Bears will be performed at Derby Theatre on April 18.

Catch the talented Northern Ballet when they bring their latest show to the area. Performances are at 12noon, 2pm (relaxed) and 4pm.

Goldilocks is a mischievous little girl with hair as bright as gold. Always on the look-out for an adventure, one day her curiosity leads her to a house full of many surprises.

With a family of friendly bears, a beautiful blue bird and bowls of delicious porridge, this forty minute ballet is just right!

Bringing this classic children’s story to life, Goldilocks & the Three Bears is the perfect opportunity for your little ones to enjoy live music, ballet and theatre for the first time.

With sell-out performances and hugely successful CBeebies adaptations, including Ugly Duckling and Tortoise & the Hare, Northern Ballet’s Short Ballets for Small People are not to be missed.

The second performance on the day will be a relaxed one, open to everyone, but the experience has been specifically adapted for children with an Autistic Spectrum condition, individuals with sensory and communication disorders, those with learning disabilities and anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment.

Call the box office for ticket details on 01332 593939.