Lots for all ages to enjoy at Derby Museums

The upcoming Easter holiday at Derby Museums is jam-packed with a variety of different activities to suit and excite just about everyone.

Whether you are a young couple looking for a midweek activity or a family of five looking for something fun to do together, at Derby Museums the discovery never ends.

The half-term kicks off with a brand new event, Museum Explorers on Saturday, April 8, At the Museum & Art Gallery, participants can discover the collections, complete challenges and then travel over to Pickford’s House to continue their exploration.

Just popping in for a quick visit? Have a go at spotting Cheeky Chicks in the Museum and Art Gallery, as part of a special Easter Trail. Win an Easter treat when you find them all!

Have a go at a traditional Easter craft at the Pickford’s House – make your own colourful Easter basket, perfect to house all of your Easter treats! Step back in time and explore the delights of a traditional Georgian home, at Pickford’s House, once the family abode of architect, Joseph Pickford.

Chris Keady, lifelong learning programmer said: “Spring is in the air at Derby Museums - from cheeky chicks, painting parties and secret gardens to chocolate and culture coming together! Join us this Easter for some truly unique museum experiences for the whole family.”

At The Silk Mill, Derby Museums are holding a sensory exploration event, STEAM Tots, which gives little ones, aged 2-5 and their grown-ups, the chance to learn, make and play through Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths. Also at The Silk Mill, the Furniture Jam will give visitors the opportunity to meet and engage with makers who will be experimenting with techniques, processes and materials used to create furniture in the workshop.

Derby Museums provides all events throughout the half term holiday completely free of charge so that everyone can have the opportunity to enjoy them but, donations of any size are always welcome to ensure that Derby Museums can continue to offer unique and fun experiences.

For more, see www.derbymuseums.org