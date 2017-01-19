Ice proves nice for 16,000 people in Derby

The success of the Cathedral Quarter 3aaa Ice Rink has seen thousands flock to Derby’s Market Place over the Christmas period.

This year, the provision of the ice rink was made possible by a new sponsorship agreement between the Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District (BID), Derby-based national training and apprenticeship provider 3aaa, Derby City Council, and ice rink providers Showplace.

This unique partnership will support the attraction for the next three years giving it a strong future in the city centre.

Now in its seventh year, Derby’s ice rink has been a big hit in the past and this year has proved to be no exception.

Running between December 1 and January 4, skaters were encouraged to get into the festive spirit with a range of theme nights and equipment such as penguins and bananas, allowing people of all ages and experience to have a go.

More than 16,000 visitors put on their skates and took to the ice, including over 8,000 children.

Leader of Derby City Council, Cllr Ranjit Banwait, said: “Thanks to the sponsorship from these organisations we are able to put together one of the key attractions in Derby over the Christmas period. The ice rink has become a huge draw over the years, offering the opportunity to enjoy a skate on real ice and get in to the festive spirit.

“This is a brilliant example of partnerships working together with business to help provide and develop cultural events in the city and giving it a strong future.”

Peter Marples, CEO of 3aaa, said: “3aaa Apprenticeships are hugely proud of the success of the ice rink this year. The benefits for the community was precisely the reason we saw there to be importance in safeguarding the future of this Christmas attraction, as it provides a much needed boost to customers who are out and about in Derby as well as business activity throughout the festive period.”

Tickets will soon be on sale for Christmas 2017 - it’s never too early to book for this fantastic festive treat. Visit derbylive.co.uk to find out more.