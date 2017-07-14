Ice and easy does it as rink is set to return to city centre

It might be summer, and the only ice that many are probably thinking about is in their drink, but Derby LIVE has announced that the Cathedral Quarter 3aaa Christmas Ice Rink tickets are now on sale.

Opening for its eighth year in Derby’s Market Place, the fun begins on December 1 and runs until January 2. Tickets are already on sale and are priced between £6.50 and £8.50, with concessions up to £7.50.

Derby’s Market Place will play host to the purpose-built, real ice rink thanks to a continuing partnership with the Cathedral Quarter and 3aaa Apprenticeships. As well as the ice rink, the Market Place will also feature other attractions such as live music, food and Christmas gift fairs.

Discounted tickets are available for families and also groups. A 50-minute exclusive session with a maximum of 100 skaters (including teachers/supervisors etc.) costs £200. Price includes skate hire and free use of up to 20 skate aids, making it a great way for people to get together to celebrate the festive period, for Christmas parties, birthdays, or just to have an excuse for a fun day out.

Peter Marples, joint owner of 3aaa Apprenticeships, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Ice Rink again this year. The rink will look great alongside the other Christmas attractions hosted by the city; it’s something local residents love as well as bringing over 20,000 people to the city over the festive period each year.”

For full details call the box office on 01332 255800 (advance booking is recommended). Tickets also can be purchased at an on-site box office when the rink is open.