Get your skates on at Nottingham venue

Don’t miss out on a visit to the National Ice Centre in Nottingham for some festive skating fun, running until January 3.
Come along for a magical skating experience on the biggest indoor ice rink around.
For further information, or to book your festive skating session, head to www.national-ice-centre.com, call 0843 373 3000 or visit in person at National Ice Centre, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham.
