Get your skate on for family fun in Derby

The Cathedral Quarter 3aaa ice rink in Derby continues to add extra festive flavour to the city centre.

The ice rink will welcome skaters every day (with the exception of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day) until Wednesday, January 4. Sessions last 50 minutes and, although tickets can be bought on the day, organisers are recommending that they are pre-bought to avoid disappointment.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at http://www.cathedralquarter3aaaicerink.co.uk where there is also a full list of opening times and peak and off-peak prices. Additional information is also available via the Box Office on 01332 255800.