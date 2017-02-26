Duke and Duchess to give talk at Chatsworth

The latest in a series of talks at Chatsworth is to be given at the popular Derbyshire venue on March 2.

The speakers in this case will be the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire themselves, and the title is Our home at Chatsworth.

The Duke and Duchess will share some of their favourite treasures and places both inside the house and out, as well as in the garden and park.

They will be talking about some things visitors may be familiar with, as well as some of the more unusual objects and places at Chatsworth and the history and stories behind them.

Visit www.chatsworth.org for more information.

Photo by Jo Broadhead