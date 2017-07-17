Derbyshire artists’ work is on display in Buxton

Chesterfield-based ceramicist Vivienne Sillar will join over 50 artists and artisans from across Derbyshire to take part in Peak District Artisans’ annual art and design fair.

Part of the Buxton Festival Fringe, which runs to Sunday, July 23, The Great Dome Art and Design Fair will see members exhibiting their work and delivering a range of talks and demonstrations in Buxton’s Devonshire Dome.

The eye-catching pieces and live artisanal demonstrations will cover a range of disciplines including ceramics, photography, silversmiths, fine art and more.

PDA chair and member, Ingrid Karlsson said: “We’re delighted to once again be a part of the visual arts element of the festival.

“We’re inviting visitors to step into our world in the beautiful surroundings of this stunning building, whilst they browse and buy from our talented members.”

One of the members delivering an interactive demonstration is Chesterfield-based Vivienne Sillar. During her talk, Vivienne will explain how a five-foot long sculpture was made to show at Chatsworth’s Art Out Loud Festival, last year, using only a 15-inch-wide kiln. Viewers will then be given a chance to try some techniques used by Vivenne.

The free demonstrations and talks run throughout the weekend, for the full listing visit www.peakdistrictartisans.co.uk

The exhibition runs from 10am to 4.30pm on July 22 and 23. There is a preview evening on July 21 from 6.30 -8.30pm. Admission is free.

Pictured is Vivienne Sillars