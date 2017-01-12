Dance extravaganza at Crich venue

Blast From The Past will see Spiltmilk Dance perform a Live & Local show at Crich Glebe Field Centre on Saturday, January 28, starting at 7.30pm.

A fast-paced, laugh out loud dance performance/gameshow celebrating seven decades of British pop culture, Blast From The Past is jam-packed with chart hits to remember, and fads and fashions to forget. It is fun-fuelled entertainment, sheer, unserious delight.

Blast From The Past takes audiences on a glitzy, fun, and sometimes silly, journey through the music, TV, fads and fashions that have shaped British pop culture since the recorded music charts began in 1952.

Each year is celebrated with a dance inspired by a key event or trend that impacted life in British living rooms that year, and is accompanied by the top selling song from the year. So there will be 60 short dances set to the top 60 tracks from the last 60 years.

1966 celebrates England’s World Cup victory, accompanied by Tom Jones singing Green, Green Grass of Home, whilst 1981 harks back to Charles and Diana’s wedding day, as Don’t You Want Me by The Human League plays.

In true British style, Blast From The Past invites audiences to team up and get stuck in with the fun, as the evening includes familiar rounds, brain teasers and challenges from iconic British TV game shows (such as Family Fortunes) - there will be prizes!

Brought to you by Spiltmilk Danc, one of the UK’s leading professional contemporary dance troupes, this is an evening that is suitable for those aged 10 and over.

Call the box office for ticket details on 01773 853260 or you can email david@joylane.org.uk