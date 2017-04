Dance students will be showcasig their moves in their academy’s annual show.

Tots treading the boards for the first time to experienced performers returning to dance with the academy family will feature in Live, Breathe, Dance, at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, from April 10 to 15.

The Live, Breathe, Dance show will be presented by the Academy of Dance at 6.30pm, Monday to Friday and at 6pm on Saturday.

Tickets £12.50. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk