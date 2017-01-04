Art in the spotlight at dance centre in Derby

Derby-based dance centre Deda is to continue to exhibit work by talented visual artists during the spring.

Artist Lyra Morgan presents abstract but instinctively balanced compositions. The unique non-brush techniques which Lyra has developed through her open and experimental approach to her practice.

All her paintings are intended to evoke the calmness Lyra feels when she creates them, transforming the spaces we live in.

Ruth Gray is a mixed media artist whose stunning artwork focuses on subjects with a sense of history; townscapes or landscapes, rolling skies and hidden corners.

Currently a member of The Peak District Artisans, as well as an associate member of Banks Mill Studios in Derby, Ruth states: “No matter what my subject, I want to create a painting that people can live with and enjoy for a long time.”

The exhibition from Del Coombs is a culmination of three years of work where Del exploited his obsessive tendency to create three pieces of work each day; just over 3,000 pieces of work were the outcome.

By re-using materials, found items, and ideas, Del creates visual comments on his own life and the world around him.

The exhibition will continue from January to December 2017. There will be 13 different four-week presentations based on his work from 2014 to 2016.

Deda is based on Chapel Street in Derby city centre.

For more on the exhibitions and the venue, go to www.deda.uk.com