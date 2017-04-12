Alice In Wonderland Easter Weeekend fun and games at Cromford Mills

Don’t be late…for a very important date! Follow Alice into Wonderland and enjoy a weekend of adventure at Cromford Mills this Easter on Saturday and Sunday (April 15-16).

Come along and meet Larry the Lamb and cuddle the Easter chicks and find out more about them.

Then hurry after the White Rabbit to discover where he has hidden the Easter Eggs, play a selection of giant games, and join the Queen of Hearts for a game of croquet.

There will also be face painting and craft activities where you can make your own White Rabbit or Cheshire Cat as well as a playing card puppet to take home.

If all that makes you feel hungry, why not sit down for a feast at the Mad Hatter’s tea party. Arkwright’s Café’s special themed menu will include plenty of treats to choose from including jam tarts, gingerbread timepieces, rice krispie cards, Bakewell tarts, Drink Me smoothie potions, and Eat Me mini Victoria sponge cakes.

A key location within the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site, there is plenty to see and do all year round at Cromford Mills with fascinating activities for all the family: discover more about this unique valley in the visitor centre where you will find interactive displays and film, meet the mighty Sir Richard Arkwright in the audio visual experience, dress up in Georgian costume, take a narrow boat ride or let one of our guides take you on a tour to bring the extraordinary history to life. There are also plenty of walks, trails, shops and places to eat to keep the whole family entertained.

The events are part of a multi-million pound restoration of the Cromford Mills site funded by a Heritage Lottery Fund grant of £4 million. Other charitable donors towards the project include The Monument Trust, AIM Biffa Award, The Garfield Weston Foundation, J P Getty Jr Charitable Trust, Headley Trust, Sylvia Waddilove Foundation, The Wolfson Foundation, and the Architectural Heritage Fund.

The Alice in Wonderland Easter Weekend at Cromford Mills is free, although there will be a small charge for some of the activities. For further details visit www.cromfordmills.org.uk