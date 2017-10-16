An extra week to travel to Oz this Christmas

Sheffield Theatres have announced the upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz at The Crucible will now run for an extra week due to popular demand.

The show will open on December 13 and now run until January 20.

Gabrielle Brookes, who played Becca in the hugely successful Everybody’s Talking About Jamie earlier this year, will be returning to the Crucible to play Dorothy.

Other cast members include Catrin Aaron (The Indian Doctor) as The Wicked Witch/Miss Gulch, Jonathan Broadbent (Gimme Gimme Gimme, Cold War) as Lion/Zeke, Ryan Ellsworth (Island at War) as The Wizard of Oz/Professor Marvel, Andrew Langtree (The Royal) as Scarecrow/Hunk, Michael Matus (Endevour) as Oz Doorkeeper/Uncle Henry, Sophia Nomvete as Glinda/Aunt Em, Max Parker as Tin Man/Hickory and Rhiannon Wallace (Casualty) as the puppeteer.

The ensemble includes Simon Anthony, Piers Bates, Myles Brown, Collette Coleman, Claire Doyle, Glen Facey, Samantha Hull, Blythe Jandoo, Fergal Mcgoff, Jo Lucy Rackham, Michael James Stewart, Charley Vincent and Charlotte Warren.

The cast is completed by children from across Sheffield, Chesterfield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster as the Munchkins, and three local dogs taking on the role of Dorothy’s trusted companion, Toto.

Tickets are priced from £15 and available on 0114 2496000 online at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or the Sheffield Theatres box office.