Fairground rides, games, donkeys, craft stalls, live music, food and a bar will be among the attractions at Ashgate Hospice summer fair.

The fair takes place this Saturday, August 12, on the meadow beside the hospice and runs from 11am to 4pm.

Entry is £1, under 16s free.

A park and ride service will be available from Brookfield School, Chesterfield.