A Touch of Frost actor in stage thriller

John Lyons from telly’s A Touch of Frost stars in the stage play Dial M For Murder.
The play will be staged by Tabs Productions at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, from September 7 to 9. A husband plans the perfect murder but when the would-be killer is murdered he tries to frame his wife for the death of her potential assassin.
Tickets £20, £19 (concessions), £17 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
Photo by Simon Cooper
