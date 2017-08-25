World Championship boxing: Luke McCormack makes winning start against Gang Wang

Luke McCormack tonight made a winning start at the World Championships.

The Washington boxer defeated China’s Gang Wang on points on the first day of the competition at Hamburg.

McCormack was drawn in the preliminaries of the light-welterweight section and produced a gutsy display against his Chinese foe.

The 22-year-old won 4-1 to set up a dificult last 16 contest against Germany’s Artem Harutyunyan on Sunday afternoon.

Four of the judges, from Ukraine, Philippines, Germany and Uzbekistan, marked Luke as a comfortable 30-27 winner.

Only the Moroccan judge disagreed, Makfouni Abdellatif scoring the contest 29-28 to the boxer in the blue corner.

The Birtley ABC boxer came into his World Championship in good nick, having won a silver medal the Europeans in the Ukraine just nine weeks ago.

The draw has not been overly-kind given he has the fourth seed to box next, but he will hope to catch the home boxer cold given Harutyunyan received a bye.

Luke’s twin, Pat, seeded eight at welterweight, will face Brazil’s Jonathan De Olveira in the U69kilo division on Saturday afternoon.

Pat, who also came home from the Euros with a silver medal, is in the same section of the draw as number one see, Shakhram Giyasov, the Uzbek he is due to meet in the quarter-finals if the draw goes to formbook.