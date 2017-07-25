Wingerworth junior Cooper wins national fencing title

Have your say

Wingerworth and Derbyshire Epee Academy fencer Matthew Cooper is celebrating becoming national champion.

The junior competitor became British U20 Men’s Epee Champion at the championships held at University of Nottingham.

Cooper was 12th at the junior European Championships and secured a bronze medal at the British U23 Championships.

The GB junior No.1 - and 83 in the world rankings - won all six poule fights in Nottingham, giving him a seeding of number three in the competition.

He made it through the two knock-out rounds before a tight final saw Cooper beat 2016 champion Matt Dickinson 15-14 to win the championship.

Cooper’s next competition will be a senior world cup in Bahrain.