Wade claims silver at 2017 Special Olympics

Chesterfield’s Danny Wade has clinched boccia silver at the Special Olympic National Games in Sheffield.

Wade was not the only Chesterfield representatitve at the games as boccia team-mate Mark Pearson was also selected.

Derbyshire trio Adam Race (Glossop), Michelle Burke (Glossop) and Jacob Smalley (Heanor) also competed.

Boccia head coach Gill Hawketts said: “It was a tremendous competition; the volunteers were outstanding helping to make it a great experience for the athletes.”

Over the week’s competition, around 2,600 athletes of all ages and abilities took part supported by coaches, volunteers, officials and family and friends.

The Derbyshire athletes took part in the basketball, boccia and athletics competitions. Smalley took home two golds for the 100m and 200m sprints and Burke won gold in the women’s 3v3 basketball.

All the athletes have been training year-round for the competition at their home clubs and were selected to represent the East Midlands region earlier in the year.

Both Danny and Mark play for Chesterfield Boccia Club, Adam and Michelle play for Glossop Gladiators and Jacob trains at Amber Valley and Erewash Athletics Club.