Thriving jui jitsu club is part of a big welcoming family

A jui jitsu club that has helped hundreds of people learn self-defence, build their self-control and confidence, and get fit is going from strength to strength.

The Eagle Club Jiu Jitsu in Newbold is the oldest dojo in the East Midlands Jiu Jitsu Association.

It is firmly established as part of the community and was recently invited to carry out a demonstration at Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Union Club.

The club, like others in the association, is a not-for-profit organisation and said it was able to offer first-class instruction at a low-cost.

Sensei Stephen Beswick, who runs the club, said: “Jiu Jitsu is very rewarding, especially when our students pass a grading for their next belt with the ultimate goal of gaining a black belt.

“Gradings are held four times a year where clubs (in the association) come together with all the students who have been chosen to grade.”

The Eagle Club Jui Jitsu was launched more than 35 years ago by Hanshi Richard Lester, who in 1991 founded the East Midlands Jiu Jitsu Association (EMJJA) together with several other clubs in the Chesterfield area.

Since then the Eagle Club has been run Kyoshi Nigel Stones, Renshi Martyn Hutton, Sensei Mark Taylor, Tashi Gary Cheetam and Shihan Tony Newbold before Sensei Stephen Beswick took over in January.

He said: “I was part of the EMJJA when it was founded and I gained my junior black belt in 1993.

“I came back to the EMJJA in 2007 and gained by 2nd Dan last year.

“At the EMJJA we are like one big family and enjoy teaching the many classes we have throughout the Chesterfield area.

“During our classes our students learn not only jiu jitsu — they also learn respect for others, controlled aggression, better awareness of themselves and their surroundings, build their confidence and make friends in a warm and friendly environment.”

The Eagle Club Jiu Jitsu meets every Wednesday at the Eagle Club, St John’s Road, Newbold, from 7pm to 8.30pm. The first lesson is free and then costs £4 per lesson. For further details contact the club’s Facebook group page.