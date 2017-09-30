The boxing youngsters of Dronfield are determined to battle on despite adversity

On the same day their gym was forced to close, Dronfield's amateur boxers showed they are willing to fight to keep their club going.

In a packed hall at the town's Civic Hall, last night, Dronfield ABA put on a highly-competitive card, with some memorable bouts.

It was a message that while their base at Callywhite Lane had been forced to close only hours earlier, when their lease was terminated unexpectedly, they will continue elsewhere - although where that is remains a mystery for the time being.

Supporters of S18 gym have launched a Just Giving page on the web, to try and raise enough capital for the gym to start again, in the area.

Trainer Andy Marlow says on their doncation page: "This is not just a fitness gym, yes we are great at getting you fit but there is far more to us than just that.

"We work with challenged kids with autism, ADHD, behaviour problems and just shy kids, we help turn these kids into confident sociable fit and focused young adults.

We support the local community in lots of ways mainly giving kids a place to be and be part of a bigger family. We work with local schools and colleges on various levels inc classes for kids with difficulties, work experience and talks on correct diets etc.

Our oldest members is 79 our youngest is five years old - we raise money for people with health problems or going through difficult times.

We have a thriving amateur boxing club where people can learn and train aspire to be the next Olympic champion

We have members who are recovering alcoholics who need this a focus point and king pin to their recoveries.

We have brought mixed martial arts to the local people and some travel far to be here.

We have produced a world champion MMA fighter

We have produced top quality champion professional boxers.

We have produced top flight amateur boxers

We have produced some outstanding human beings who without our support wouldn't be anything in life and now travel the world spreading the love warmth and knowledge they got from us.

Dronfield ABA: Friday night's show

Please support us we need you now."

If you can help, go to: https://goo.gl/1VqxeB

See video on this story at: https://goo.gl/9vpnpm​

Dronfield ABA: Friday night's show, a packed house

Dronfield ABA: Friday night's show