Sunderland’s Summer Rumble: Glenn Foot refuses to be beaten at Stadium of Light

Glenn Foot insists title challenger Akeem Brown faces the same treatment as his last opponent when they meet at the Stadium of Light.

The Sunderland boxer defends his English light-welterweight belt for the first time at the Stadium of Light tomorrow at the annual Summer Rumble.

Foot produced a display of unrelenting pressure when he won the vacant championship in London against home favourite, Philip Bowes, at the York Hall in the capital’s Eastend.

Brown is confident of doing what Foot did to the crafty cockney and win on away turf.

But the Marley Pots machine says there will only be one winner.

“Brown will get what the rest of them have been given,” said the 29-year-old, who has reeled off three straight wins since he dropped down from welterweight to light-welter.

“I’ve watched a bit of footage of him and I have to say he is a decent boxer.

“He’s unbeaten and won all eight of his bouts.

“But he has not boxed anyone like Glenn Foot before.

“No-one will beat me at the Stadium of Light.”

Foot is looking extremely focused which could prove painful for the 21-year-old, from Gloucester.

The Dave Binns-trained fighter overcame a quick start from Bowes at the York Hall in his last fight, wearing down the slick southpaw to win on all three judges scorecards, 95-93.

“He came to spoil,” said Foot. “But fair play to him, if I was fighting Glenn Foot, I’d do the same.

“I can’t wait to get in tomorrow – I feel good and training has gone great.”

Foot admits he is taking a calculated risk with this voluntary defence – his manager, Phil Jeffries, could have been banging on the door of boxing’s rules to get him a shot at the British title.

But Foot wanted to top the bill at the outdoor spectacular, just a long right hook from his home patch.

“I can’t wait for this fight – after winning the title my first thoughts were to defend it here and he’s not going to take it away from me,” he said.

“There are some big fights in the pipeline, but I’ve got to win this first, and I will.”

Brown, who boasts a 100% record arrives on Wearside for today’s weigh-in full of beans.

He has nothing to lose at the Sunderland ground and relishes his position as underdog.

“He is the England champion,” said Brown. “He is a good fighter, he has won 20 and lost just one and beat some big names in that time.

“But I know what I am capable of I am going to go up there to win and bring the title home.

“All he is doing is keeping that title warm for me.”

Doors open at the Stadium of Light at 12.30pm with the show due to start at 1.30pm. Tickets are available at the main entrance.